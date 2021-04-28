Golden Road Brewing – Hazy LA IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
An LA twist on Hazy IPAs. Light to medium-bodied, hazy golden in color, with flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus, with a pleasantly dry finish. NON-VEGAN!
More By Golden Road Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 10 months ago
One of the Best canned hazyNot too sweet and has the right amount of the depth.Parikshit T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Delicious golden road, always goodGolden Road doesn’t disappoint.Joseph N. - Verified buyer