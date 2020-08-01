Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Pup Session IPA
Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.
- 1 year ago
Delicious, crisp, light IPAGreat for sitting around the house on a hot summer day.Jordan P. - Verified buyer