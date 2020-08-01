Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Pup Session IPA

19.2 oz Can From $ 6.50

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 13.49

15 Cans 12 oz From $ 24.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.