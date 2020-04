Fremont Interurban IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale

Seattle?s own, Fremont Brewing uses organic Gambrinus roasted pale malt swirled with a selected blend of flavor malts and filled with the rich spice of Chinook, Centennial and Cascade hops in this IPA