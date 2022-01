Dogfish Bottle Conditioned Series – American IPA India Pale Ale

Blend two Dogfish Head favorites, add maple syrup and carbonate the mixture naturally. What do you get? 75 Minute IPA. Dry-hopped with whole-leaf Cascades; this complex IPA is second to none.