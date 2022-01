Breckenridge Brewery – 471 Small Batch IPA

Hoppy? Brother 471 redefines hoppy. 471 is a double IPA that combines Pale, Munich, malts, with Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe and Fuggles hops. It has a big sweet mouthfeel, followed by more hoppiness.