BREAKSIDE WANDERLUST IPA 22oz – American IPA India Pale Ale

Bright golden in color and has intense dank, and grapefruit notes. We use five pungent hops in this beer and keep the malt profile as light as possible so that the interplay of hop flavors can shine.