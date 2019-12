Black Raven Trickster IPA 22oz – India Pale Ale Craft Brew

22 oz Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Trickster is a well-balanced IPA has a light fruit, citrus and piney hop aroma with a full hop flavor. With delicately balanced malt and hops and a 6.9% ABV, this beer has truly earned its name.