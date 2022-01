Belching Beaver Brewery – Phantom Bride IPA

16 oz From $ 3.99

22 oz From $ 7.99

6 Cans 16 oz From $ 12.99

6 Cans From $ 15.99

4 Cans From $ 21.99

Brewed in collaboration with The Deftones, this IPA is loaded up with Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra hops for a potent and lingering hop profile.