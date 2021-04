Belching Beaver Brewery – Hop Highway IPA

SILVER MEDAL WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. This India Pale Ale was bewed in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the city of Vista. Aroma's incude grapefruit, passion fruit and citrus. 7.3% ABV