Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales / Pale Ale / India Pale Ale

Bear Republic – Racer 5: IPA

This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.

  • 1 year ago

    A go-to

    Hits like summer and fall at once.
    Abel P. - Verified buyer
  • 4 years ago

    Much better than Racer 4

    Much better than Racer 4
    EK
    Elliott K.
  • 4 years ago

    Can't go wrong with this IPA OG.

    Can't go wrong with this IPA OG.
    VG
    Vidal G.