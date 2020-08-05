Bear Republic – Racer 5: IPA

12 oz Bottle From $ 3.99

22 oz From $ 5.69

6 Bottles From $ 10.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.