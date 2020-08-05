Bear Republic – Racer 5: IPA
This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.
- 1 year ago
A go-toHits like summer and fall at once.Abel P. - Verified buyer
- 4 years ago
Much better than Racer 4Much better than Racer 4EKElliott K.
- 4 years ago
Can't go wrong with this IPA OG.Can't go wrong with this IPA OG.VGVidal G.