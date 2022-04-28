Ballast Point – Sculpin IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Sculpin is the result of years worth of experimenting. This flavorful IPA is "hopped" at five separate stages to produce this gold-medal winning beer with hints of apricot, peach, mango, and lemon flavors. Pairs well with Coconut Basmati Rice, Jamaican
More By Ballast Point
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 2 weeks agoDimas R. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years agoRobert N. - Verified buyer