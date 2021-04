Ballast Point – Sculpin IPA

12 oz Bottle

22 oz

6 Cans

6 Bottles

12 Cans

Inspired by our customers, employees and brewers, the Sculpin IPA is bright with aromas of apricot, peach, mango and lemon. Its lighter body brings out the crispness of the hops.