Ballast Point Dorado Watermelon – Double IPA

Can't get enough!

I can't get enough of this beer! No surprise that it's sold out on Saucey. My favorite right now, and I lean heavily towards IPA's. Just a flavorful, balanced brew with that delightful (but not overpowering) watermelon finish. Great any time of year. If you can make it to one of the Ballast Point tasting rooms in Southern California, I highly recommend it. Great food, too!