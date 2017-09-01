Ballast Point Dorado Watermelon – Double IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Big flavors with a variety of hops blended together to create a huge hop profile. Balanced with a blast of watermelon. 10% ABV
More By Ballast Point
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
M
12/13/2017Maggie
Southern CA
Can't get enough!
I can't get enough of this beer! No surprise that it's sold out on Saucey. My favorite right now, and I lean heavily towards IPA's. Just a flavorful, balanced brew with that delightful (but not overpowering) watermelon finish. Great any time of year. If you can make it to one of the Ballast Point tasting rooms in Southern California, I highly recommend it. Great food, too!