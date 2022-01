Anchorage Brewing – Mosaic Bitter Monk Double IPA

BEER ADVOCATE-A. Belgian-inspired, barrel-aged with wild ale yeast, from brewmaster Gabe Fletcher. Brewed with Apllo and Citra hops and dry hopped in the barrel. Triple Fermented. 9% ABV & 100 IBU'S.