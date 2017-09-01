Deliver ASAP to
Alpine Beer Company

Alpine Beer Company – Nelson India Pale Ale

Named after Nelson Sauvin, an outstanding hop varietal from New Zealand. The hop is introduced through the brewing and dry-hopping of this complex and well-balanced IPA. A hazy straw hued ale, Nelson is topped by bright white beer foam and offers a tropical hop aroma. The pine and fruity hop notes linger, but are well-balanced by the smooth, malty addition of European rye malts. Enjoy this stunning and multifaceted, yet mellow IPA. 7% ABV.

