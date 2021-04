Hideji Beer Kuri Kuo Chestnut – Imperial Stout Imported Beers

This dark brown Stout boasts a sweet, nutty, velvety texture thanks to one of its main ingredients: chestnuts. Hailing from Miyazaki in Southern Japan, this solid Imperial Stout packs a punch.