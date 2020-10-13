White Claw – Mango

Ratings overview

5 months ago Claws I Ned claws Lonetta T. - Verified buyer

6 months ago Tasted good Love it I love this app Norma S. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Bobby S. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Good great Good my favorite out of all the flavors. Won’t be disappointed in the mango claw. Highly recommend Robert N. - Verified buyer

9 months ago The best Always on time or before Heather C. - Verified buyer

10 months ago Best flavor of White Claw. You can barely taste the alcohol. Also it’s low cal. Par T. - Verified buyer

10 months ago Very refreshing Can’t really taste the alcohol, but feel that good buzz after about three. Nicole L. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Its white claw If you don’t know by now, you should find out Beth V. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Great taste Great taste and kinda healthier Ivan M. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Delicious Mango Sarah S. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Tasty Tasty Monica G. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Yessss Yess Eric . - Verified buyer