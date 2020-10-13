White Claw – Mango
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
White Claw Mango is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of mango.
More By White Claw
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.92
13 Reviews
- 5 months ago
ClawsI Ned clawsLonetta T. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Tasted good Love itI love this appNorma S. - Verified buyer
- 7 months agoBobby S. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Good greatGood my favorite out of all the flavors. Won’t be disappointed in the mango claw. Highly recommendRobert N. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
The bestAlways on time or beforeHeather C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Best flavor of White Claw.You can barely taste the alcohol. Also it’s low cal.Par T. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Very refreshingCan’t really taste the alcohol, but feel that good buzz after about three.Nicole L. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Its white clawIf you don’t know by now, you should find outBeth V. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Great tasteGreat taste and kinda healthierIvan M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
DeliciousMangoSarah S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
TastyTastyMonica G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YessssYessEric . - Verified buyer
- 3 days ago
Mango or bust10/10 will overdo it on white claw againAlyssa I. - Verified buyer