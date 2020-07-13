White Claw – Variety Pack
It introduces a crisp and refreshing beverage that you can sip when it's time to relax. Each can offers an ideal blend of seltzer water and a clean-tasting alcohol base.
- 2 years ago
GreatGood afRyan M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Always a great addition!My go to beer alternative and tastes good with about anything.Ericka R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Refreshing and convenientGreat flavors and works with all cuisines.Troy Y. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
It’s like La Croix.... but gives you a buzzJust one can and suddenly you’ve consumed another. So refreshing and crisp. It’s like a fizzy fruity vodka-infused blissful drink going down the hatch.Eric H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoJurgen d. - Verified buyer