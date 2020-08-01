Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Truly Hard Seltzer

More By Truly Hard Seltzer

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Hard Seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer – Berry Mix Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Styles: New Black Cherry, Wild Berry, Blueberry & Acai and Raspberry Lime, there is something for everyone. Made with simple ingredients and hints of our favorite fruits. Never made with artificial sweeteners or flavors.

More By Truly Hard Seltzer

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Ok, it’s nice. I’m doing this for the rating.

    Same ole thing
    Daniel . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    K

    K
    Daniel . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Ya

    Ya
    lauren c. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    A life changer during this time.

    Love this app!
    Chris . - Verified buyer