Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Truly Hard Seltzer

More By Truly Hard Seltzer

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Hard Seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer – Berry Mix Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Styles: New Black Cherry, Wild Berry, Blueberry & Acai and Raspberry Lime, there is something for everyone. Made with simple ingredients and hints of our favorite fruits. Never made with artificial sweeteners or flavors.

More By Truly Hard Seltzer

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago

    Way better than white claw

    Way better than white claw
    Lisa K. - Verified buyer