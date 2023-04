Truly Hard Seltzer – Citrus Mix Pack

12 cans 12 oz From $ 18.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

For drinkers who are active, social, and looking for a light, refreshing alternative, with a hint of fruit. Includes;Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Sicilian Blood Orange, and Lemon and Yuzu.