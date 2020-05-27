Spiked Seltzer – Variety Pack
Naturally flavored and gluten-free. It contains only 5 grams of carbs. Cold-pressed essence from fruit flavors. 6% ABV
- 1 year ago
I paid for a 12 pack and only got a 6 packThis is the second time it happened to me. I was given a credit for both incidents only because I caught the mistake and let them know.Joey A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great flavorsNot too sugarySarina M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodGoodShanae M. - Verified buyer