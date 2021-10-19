Cacti – Agave Spiked Seltzer Variety Pack
Cacti Pineapple, Lime & Strawberry Agave Spiked Seltzer Variety Pack. Cacti is made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico and natural flavors for a refreshing and bold taste.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 2 months ago
Tastes great!Easy to drink with anythingCasey F. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
Higher alky content seltzerYesMatthew C. - Verified buyer