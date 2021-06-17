Bud Light Seltzer – Variety Pack
Introducing Bud Light Seltzer: An easy drinking hard seltzer with a hint of delicious fruit flavor. We make our hard seltzer with a 5-step filtration process made to deliver the most refreshing taste possible.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 6 months ago
I ordered 2 packs:)I ordered 2 packs:)Jaymes L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Quite expensiveLimited options and can’t chose the store. Let me chose the store.Andrew V. - Verified buyer