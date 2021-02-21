BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer – Variety Pack
Refreshing hard seltzer brewed with purified water. Contains: Berry, Citrus, Flavored, Grapefruit.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
4 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Light bubbly not sweet and refreshingBest seltzerAlexandria G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Basic but not the worstTried for the first time and it wasn’t a total disappointment but it’s not the best.Dustin G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months agoCheaper than White Claws and almost as goodMartin . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Better than paying $14 for a six pack o’ clawsTastes good 2Ramsey . - Verified buyer