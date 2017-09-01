Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Shock Top

More By Shock Top

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / German Wheat & Rye Beer

Shock Top – Belgian White Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

American Witbier. Belgian style with real orange, lemon-lime peels and coriander. 5.2% ABV

More By Shock Top

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

2.5 Based on 2 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
50% 
1
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
50% 
1
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!

LM
10/02/2018
lucas m.
Burbank, CA

Its fucking shocktop

It’s fucking shocktop, you know what you’re getting. This company has been emailing me since July to review fucking shocktop. It’s fucking beer.

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0
EP
06/03/2018
Erik P.
San Francisco, CA

I ordered the Belgian White

I ordered the Belgian White and got the seasonal pumpkin spice variety. It was terrible

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0