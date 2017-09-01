Shock Top – Belgian White Ale
American Witbier. Belgian style with real orange, lemon-lime peels and coriander. 5.2% ABV
Customer Reviews
LM
10/02/2018lucas m.
Burbank, CA
Its fucking shocktop
It’s fucking shocktop, you know what you’re getting. This company has been emailing me since July to review fucking shocktop. It’s fucking beer.
EP
06/03/2018Erik P.
San Francisco, CA
I ordered the Belgian White
I ordered the Belgian White and got the seasonal pumpkin spice variety. It was terrible