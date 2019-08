North Coast Blue Star Wheat – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

6 Bottles From $ 11.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMP The Blue Star is easily identified as a wheat beer in color, aroma, and flavor; the follow through, the balance, and the smoothness are what sets this beer apart.