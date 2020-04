Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

312's spicy aroma of cascade hops is followed by a crisp, fruityale flavor delivered in a smooth, creamy body that's immensely refreshing. 4.2% ABV.