Bell's Oberon Ale – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer
1
American Wheat Ale Brewed with Saaz Hops, Spicy and Fruity. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon. A perfect beer to enjoy year round in the Arizona climate.
Customer Reviews
A
11/01/2018Anonymous
Los Angeles, CA
Oberon Kinobi
Michigan beer in the California sun. I mean, that’s basically the 2018 equivalent of E = MC^2. I love it.