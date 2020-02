Baltika #8 Wheat – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Slight banana and vanilla aromas hint at the characteristics of a well made hefeweizen. A terrifically balanced cloudy, golden gem with a hint of spice in the finish.