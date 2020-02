Ballast Point Wahoo Wheat – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

22 oz Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Wahoo Wheat is an unfiltered Belgian style wheat beer spiced with coriander, orange peel, and Coracao. Characterized by its cloudy appearance it's produced by the use of unmalted wheat and oats.