Stiegl Radler – Grapefruit

4 Cans From $ 11.99

4 Cans 16.9 oz From $ 11.99

6 Bottles From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The only all natural Shandy 6-pack. The Grapefruit is what makes this Shandy, giving this naturally cloudy brew a pleasantly sweet aroma with just enough tartness on the to pull of the perfect taste.