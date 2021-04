Coronado Brewing – Berried at Sea Ale

Berried at Sea is a refreshingly crisp and slightly tart ale packed with big berry flavor. Red raspberries, blackberries and boysenberries collide with the perfect blend go hops and malt for a smooth, easy-drinking rosé-colored ale.