Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Modelo Negra

More By Modelo

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Lagers / Dark Lager

Modelo Negra – Dark Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Mexican Lager. A creamy and full-flavored dark brew. 5.40% ABV

More By Modelo

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 6 months ago

    Crisp bitter goodness

    Best mixed for a michi
    Gerardo R. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Ice cold when it got here,loved it!

    Nobody likes a warm beer lol
    Adrian I. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Great taste

    Fuller rich taste vs regular Modelo
    Gerardo P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    more flavorful than regular modelo

    More full tasting lager
    gabriel t. - Verified buyer