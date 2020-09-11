Modelo Negra – Dark Lager
Mexican Lager. A creamy and full-flavored dark brew. 5.40% ABV
- 6 months ago
Crisp bitter goodnessBest mixed for a michiGerardo R. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Ice cold when it got here,loved it!Nobody likes a warm beer lolAdrian I. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Great tasteFuller rich taste vs regular ModeloGerardo P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
more flavorful than regular modeloMore full tasting lagergabriel t. - Verified buyer