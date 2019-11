Cismontane Dos Cone Es 500mL – Double IPA Craft Brew

IPA at its biggest, with close to 4lbs of hops per barrel, the finished product is 135 IBU. The extensive hop additions add flavor and aroma. The ABV of 11.5% takes the edge off with malty sweetness.