BarrelHouse Salvaje Robles 500 – Seasonal Craft Brew

This Blonde Sour was aged in select white wine oak barrels topped off with rich late harvest riesling must and juice. Expect notes of pineapple from the brettanomyces and mild vanilla from the oak.