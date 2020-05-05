Corona Refresca – Spiked Variety Pack

This Corona Refresca Flavored Mexican Malt Beverage Variety Pack features premium spiked refreshers that deliver the taste of the tropics from Mexico to you, with vibrant and refreshing natural fruit flavors of Passionfruit Lime, Guava Lime and Coconut Lime.