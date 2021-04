William Tell Dry Hard Apple Cider with Wild Cherry – Hard Cider

Very complex flavors with a light cherry color. The generous effervescence carries aromas exploding with sour cherry and cinnamon. Flavors continue on the palate with spice and oak tannins. Medium bodied with rich mouthfeel and a hint of cinnamon.