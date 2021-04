Thatchers Green Goblin Cider – Common Cider

4 Bottles 330 ml From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Green Goblin cider is aged in 100 year old oak vats. Made with Somerset apples and matured in the oak, Green Goblin cider is a full flavored and bittersweet blend. Balanced for a fresh and dry finish.