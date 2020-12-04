Stella Artois – Cidre
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Made with hand-picked apples this cider is gluten-free with a crisp, mild dry apple flavor. Not too sweet nor too dry. 4.5% ABV
More By Stella Artois
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 4 months ago
Delish!Crisp and sweetPaige L. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Really goodNice crisp flavorPauline D. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
DeliciousDry cider with underlying beer tones.Brianne K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good cider. Good priceRefreshingTiffany S. - Verified buyer