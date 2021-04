Seattle Cider – Oaked Maple

4 Cans From $ 14.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Fermented with toasted oak chips, this semi-sweet cider is back-sweetened with pure Vermont maple syrup. Offering notes of vanilla and oak with a hint of maple, this unique cider is the perfect accompaniment to chilly winter weather. 6.9% ABV.