Rekorderlig Pear Cider – Hard Cider Ciders

4 Cans (330 ml) From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Rekorderlig Pear is a Swedish style contemporary cider with the aromatics of ripe pears and a crisp, refreshing fruit flavor. It is best served cold over ice with a squeeze of lemon.