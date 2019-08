Blake's Hard Cider Company – Grizzly Pear with Elderflower

Our first pear hard cider, Grizzly melds soft notes of pear balanced with a sharp apple finish with a hint of elderflower. No bears were harmed in the making of this product. 5% ABV.