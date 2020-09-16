Deliver ASAP to
Angry Orchard – Rosé Cider

The red flesh apples in Angry Orchard Rosé are from France. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing, dry finish. Angry Orchard Rosé can be enjoyed outside with friends

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 6 months ago

    amazing

    Very nice
    Kelvin W. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Deliciously Crisp

    It’s a sweet but very nice litness
    Angelique R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yum

    Na
    Brandy M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    DELICIOUS! I think I might have to mess around and order some more.

    AD
    Austin D.