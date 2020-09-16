Angry Orchard – Rosé Cider
The red flesh apples in Angry Orchard Rosé are from France. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing, dry finish. Angry Orchard Rosé can be enjoyed outside with friends
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 6 months ago
amazingVery niceKelvin W. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Deliciously CrispIt’s a sweet but very nice litnessAngelique R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YumNaBrandy M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DELICIOUS! I think I might have to mess around and order some more.DELICIOUS! I think I might have to mess around and order some more.ADAustin D.