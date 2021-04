Angry Orchard Cider House Collection – The Muse Cider

The muse, sparkling Hard Cider is a bubbly, effervescent cider made from culinary and bittersweet apples and aged on French oak. Sweet upfront with a juicy apple aroma and a dry finish. 7.5% ABV