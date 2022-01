1911 – Rosé Hard Cider

1911 Rose is a blush-hued, fuller bodied version of our Original Hard Cider. Delicate floral and crisp apple notes make this effervescent hard cider an easy-drinking favorite for all seasons. Semi-sweet, lightly carbonated.