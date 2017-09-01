Deliver ASAP to
101 Cider House

101 Cider House – Electric Pineapple Sour Cider

This cider is naturally infused with hundreds of pounds of fresh pineapples, cut by hand here in our cider house. We then add a hefty dose of locally sourced mint.

Customer Reviews

5 Based on 1 Reviews
5 ★
100% 
1
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
M.
11/22/2017
Mo ..
Los Angeles

Incredibly refreshing

The pineapple and mint flavors are delightful, and it's bone dry. Not for everyone, but a must-try for cider enthusiasts, or if you're into sour ales.

