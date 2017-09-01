101 Cider House – Electric Pineapple Sour Cider
1
This cider is naturally infused with hundreds of pounds of fresh pineapples, cut by hand here in our cider house. We then add a hefty dose of locally sourced mint.
M.
11/22/2017Mo ..
Los Angeles
Incredibly refreshing
The pineapple and mint flavors are delightful, and it's bone dry. Not for everyone, but a must-try for cider enthusiasts, or if you're into sour ales.