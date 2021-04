Rogue – Dead Guy Ale

22 oz From $ 9.99

6 Bottles From $ 13.99

6 Cans From $ 15.99

64 oz Bottle From $ 26.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

An Ale inspired by the style of a German Maibock, brewed using our proprietary Pacman yeast. Honey in color with a malty aroma, rich, hearty flavor and a well-balanced finish.