Primator Maibock – Maibock or Helles Bock

16.9 oz Bottle From $ 6.69 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

2009 WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS! A fruity yet dry medium body with a sweet citrus marmalade and spice notes. Finishes long, chewy dried fruit and bold earthy flavor. Excellent style and vigor.