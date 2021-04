Paulaner Salvator – Doppelbock

98 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. The original double bock, all other "ator" beers try to copy this one!" lagered for 41 weeks! smokey and sweet malty nose; very rich, full, and hearty, yet very smooth.